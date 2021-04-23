Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 92 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,096.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,146.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,137.30. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.50, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,325.36.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

