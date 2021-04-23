Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $187.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.53 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

