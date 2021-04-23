Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 29.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

