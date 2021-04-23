Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 246,861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

