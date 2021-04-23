Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -102.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

