NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

