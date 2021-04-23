NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.72.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after acquiring an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

