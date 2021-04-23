NuCypher Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $158.52 million and approximately $30.73 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00091446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.41 or 0.00669132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.00 or 0.07876048 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,151,172,677 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.