Nuggets (NUG) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Nuggets has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $591.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00272100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00025568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.79 or 0.00652795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,646.34 or 0.99647338 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.39 or 0.01035689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

