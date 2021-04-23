Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 501,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,949 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $877.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

