Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,393 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,021,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICPT. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

