Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of U.S. Silica worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 116,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 337,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLCA opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

