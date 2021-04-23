Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,462 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Ennis worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Ennis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 560.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ennis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

