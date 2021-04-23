NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$2.15. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 957,278 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.39.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

