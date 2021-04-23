nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE:NVT opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $6,024,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in nVent Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

