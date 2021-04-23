NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $5.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the lowest is $5.30 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $22.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.52 billion to $27.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 13.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 26.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 340.3% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 217,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $116,008,000 after buying an additional 167,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $16.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $610.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.47. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $280.60 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

