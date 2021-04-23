NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $675.00 at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $606.61.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $594.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $280.60 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.28 and a 200-day moving average of $542.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.