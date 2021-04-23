NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.17.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.29. 53,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,830. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $87.57 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of -370.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

