NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.3% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $37,432,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $87.57 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.