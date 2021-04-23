nYFI Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a total market cap of $301,970.04 and approximately $30,195.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

nYFI Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

