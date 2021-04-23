Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 27,974 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 27,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,677,880.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,450,075.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after buying an additional 145,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 61,852 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

