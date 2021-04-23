OAX Price Down 32.5% This Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, OAX has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $24.33 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

