Obee Network Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Obee Network has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $32,314.02 and $1,369.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00270781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.50 or 0.00647815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.25 or 0.99916295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.43 or 0.01031792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork. The official website for Obee Network is obee.info. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

