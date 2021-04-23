Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

OCUP has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ocuphire Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of OCUP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 3,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,839. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.