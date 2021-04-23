Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Raised to $24.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPI. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 132,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 393,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40,428 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.