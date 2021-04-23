OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $22.85 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

