OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

NYSE:OFG opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.