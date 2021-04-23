OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OZFRY opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. OFX Group has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

OFX Group Company Profile

OFX Group Limited provides online international payments and foreign exchange services for consumer and business clients in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, International Payment Services and International Payment Solutions. The International Payment Services segment offers bank to bank currency transfer services to businesses and consumers.

