OKCash Trading Up 5.8% This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $4.99 million and $61,511.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,809.21 or 0.99922841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00038782 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00126951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001941 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,594,878 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

