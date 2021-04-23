Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Shares of ODFL opened at $250.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $129.35 and a 12-month high of $255.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,498,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

