OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $13.88 on Friday, reaching $809.20. 5,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $755.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

