OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 431 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $230.61. 65,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,628,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.36 and a 200 day moving average of $209.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

