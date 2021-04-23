Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 64,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,037. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

