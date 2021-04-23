OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading 6.3% Higher

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.77. 1,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 959,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLO. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.