Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises approximately 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $23,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $137.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

