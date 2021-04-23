OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. 62,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

OPBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

