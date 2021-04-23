Oppenheimer Increases SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $155.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an outperformer rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,399. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average is $128.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,312,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.