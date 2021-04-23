Oppenheimer Weighs in on NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Shares of NEP opened at $72.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 122,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,883,141 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,256,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 939,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,026,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.