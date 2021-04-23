Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,874 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

AON opened at $231.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.08 and a 200-day moving average of $214.48. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $240.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.