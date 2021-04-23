Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 6,896 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,746,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

