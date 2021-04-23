Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $657.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $626.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

