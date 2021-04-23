Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 740,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

