Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $140.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

