Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,563.46 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $553.61 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9,771.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,508.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,569.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

