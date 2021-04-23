Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $17,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $183.42 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average of $162.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

