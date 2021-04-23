Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $17.88 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,920 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

