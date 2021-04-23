Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 52.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

LLY stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

