Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 3,874 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of AON by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 124.8% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

AON opened at $231.15 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $240.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.08 and its 200 day moving average is $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

