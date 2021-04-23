Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,911,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after buying an additional 298,060 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,496. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

