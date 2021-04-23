Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $21.96 on Monday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.